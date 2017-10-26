Maryam says proofs being 'created' against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that proofs were being created instead of searching against the former premier.

Claiming that all are engaged in conspiring against the ex-PM, she said that no evidence had been found against the former premier in the past and the same will happen in future.

Speaking to the media after appearing before the NAB court, Maryam said that efficiency was being shown in the proceedings against Nawaz Sharif, adding the same should also be exercised in the case of Imran Khan.

Does rule of law only apply to Nawaz Sharif, she asked.

While referring to former dictator Gen (retd) Musharraf, she asked does any court or authority has the courage to call him and question what he did with the Constitution and law?

Earlier in the day, an accountability court in Islamabad hearing graft cases against the Sharif family issued bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The arrest warrants for the former prime minister had been issued for failing to appear in court in two references - Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment.

The NAB court, earlier, resumed hearing graft cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, her daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until Nov 3.

Earlier, Khawaja Harris, the counsel for ex-PM, pleaded before Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir that his client should be exempted from appearing in court owing to his wife's illness.

NAB prosecutor Imran Shafiq opposed granting exemption to the former prime minister.

He prayed the court to suspend the surety bonds of Nawaz Sharif and issue warrants for his arrest.

Maryam Nawaz had reached Islamabad from Lahore to appear before the court.

Special passes were issued to ministers and 15 journalists to enter the court.

Police and FC had been deployed at and around the judicial complex to ensure security.

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif did not appear in court today as he is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, however, his representative Zaafir Khan appeared on his behalf.

The court, in the previous hearing, had allowed exemption to Nawaz Sharif from appearing before it for 15 days, which had already expired on Oct 24.