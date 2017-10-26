Contempt case: Imran Khan appears before Election Commission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday appeared before a five-member panel of the Election Commission of Pakistan that is hearing a contempt of court case against him.

According to Geo News,Babar Awan, counsel for PTI chairman, prayed the panel headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza to drop the contempt case against his client.

He informed the Commission that the Islamabad High Court has suspended arrest warrants issued by electoral body against PTI chairman.



During the last hearing, The ECP had issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan as he continued to ignore the summons issued by the electoral body.

Senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and other members of the party accompanied Khan as he arrived in the Election Commission building.

Akbar S. Babar, a PTI renegade, had filed contempt case against Imran Khan after the PTI chairman accused the ECP of being biased in the foreign funding case against his party.