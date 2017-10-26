NAB court to resume hearing graft cases against Sharif family today

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad will resume hearing graft cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, her daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar here on Thursday.

Three references have been filed against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in compliance with the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict.

Maryam Nawaz will reach Islamabad from Lahore to appear before the court.

Special passes have been issued to ministers and 15 journalists to enter the court.

Police and FC has been deployed at and around the judicial complex to ensure security.

Earlier, the court had allowed exemption to Nawaz Sharif from appearing before it for 15 days, which had already expired on Oct 24.