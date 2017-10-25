Wed October 25, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 25, 2017

US worried about Pakistan government stability: Tillerson

Pakistan tells Tillerson it has "produced results" in fighting terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday reconfirmed Pakistan’s commitment...

Cut in drone attacks shows no more militant sanctuaries in Pak: Kh Asif

Cut in drone attacks shows no more militant sanctuaries in Pak: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that decrease in drone attacks in the past few years showed that there are no more safe havens in Pakistan.

The foreign minister shared a chart of drone attacks carried out in the last 12 years from 2005 till Oct 15, 2017 in the Pakistani territory.

He tweeted: "12yrs drone attacks chart. If we have sanctuaries why frequency is sharply down.US won’t hesitate attacking funeral, weddings to get targets".

Since 2013 there have been just 65 drone attacks in Pakistan, and 2010 being the year when the pilot less planes attacked 90 times, the most in 12 years.

In 2013, there were 24 drone strikes; in 2014, 19; in 2015, 14; in 2016, 03 and in the 10 months this year, 05 attacks took place, shows the chart shared by foreign minister.

The statement from the minister came a day after the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Pakistani leadership and reiterated President Donald Trump's message that Pakistan must increase its efforts to eradicate militants and terrorists operating within the country.

Earlier today, giving a policy statement in the Senate, the foreign minister said Pakistan has categorically conveyed to US government that we neither need military aid nor economic assistance.

“Let me assure you that the government, all state institutions including parliament, executives and armed forces will protect Pakistan’s interest till last breath and will never compromise on our interests as made by dictators in the past,” he asserted.

Khawaja Asif said we have also conveyed our message to the visiting US Secretary of State in clear words that Pakistan would neither made any compromises nor surrender on all national interests and the government was only accountable to the Parliament. Pakistan would not bow down to any US pressure, he added.

