US Consul General Shelton Travels to Larkana

US Consul General in Karachi Grace Shelton traveled to Larkana last week to emphasize the strong historic and ongoing ties between the United States and the people of Sindh.

In Larkana, Consul General Shelton visited a U.S.- funded rural health center (RHC) that specializes in maternal and child health care, which is provided to the community free of cost.

The RHC is one of 28 facilities the United States supports in District Larkana.

In the past three years, U.S. assistance funding has supported three hospitals in Sindh and helped train thousands of medical professionals working in the area.

The Consul General also met a group of 50 English Access Scholarship students at the Lincoln Corner in Larkana’s Shahnawaz Bhutto Public Library.

Consul General Shelton and the students commemorated the 25th Annual International Day for the Eradication of Poverty by discussing this year’s theme, “A path toward peaceful and inclusive societies.”

The students also gave performances celebrating Sindhi culture.

Consul General Shelton paid respects on behalf of the American people and the Government of the United States at the tomb of former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

Offering her respects, Consul General Shelton said, “The Bhutto family embodied the ethic of public service and the terrible sacrifices that service sometimes demands. We are inspired to persevere in the face of terrorism, and to fulfill the dream of Pakistan that is peaceful, prosperous, and democratic.”

She also met with business and political leaders from Larkana to exchange views on trade and investment as well as other areas of U.S.-Pakistan cooperation.

Speaking about her time in Larkana, Consul General Shelton said, “I was greatly pleased to be back in this beautiful district and see first-hand many lives that have been touched by the relationship between Pakistan and the United States. Health and education are the keys to a brighter future, and it is immensely rewarding to see how our work with the Sindh government in these fields has improved the lives of so many.”

The United States is also constructing more than 100 modern schools in Sindh to increase student enrollment, with a special focus on bringing back children who have dropped out of school.