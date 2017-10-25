Sindh faces 1200MW power, 180 mmcfd gas shortage: CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has made all out efforts to make Sindh a peaceful, prosperous and developed province.

“I have set some clear directions and I am sure these directions would lead to the target.”

This he said while addressing a 23-member delegation of Foreign Service Academy (FSA) led by its DG Mr Iftikhar Aziz here at CM House Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Parvaiz and others.

The chief minister spoke in length on different topics such as law and orders, finance, and development.

Talking about development, the chief minister said that energy, poverty, nutrition, sustainable development goals and climate change are some of the challenges.

He said that 30 percent of the population is not connected to the national grid. Shortage of electricity is upto 1200 MW while, shortfall of gas supply is upto 180 MMCFD.

Therefore, the provincial government has taken some policy initiatives. They include taping of alternate energy resources such as wind, solar, bio-energy, hydro (Run of the River), development of Thar Coal Infrastructure and establishment of Sindh Transmission & Dispatch company.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that there is a 344 billion development portfolio of the province which includes Rs244 billion ADP, Rs27.3 billion Fed PSDP, Rs42.7 billion foreign funded projects and Rs30 billion District ADP.

He said that the province of Sindh has long been known for its progressive politics, religious tolerance, pluralism and vibrant civil society but like other parts of Pakistan, Sindh has undergone change and is no more immune to the security challenges influences.