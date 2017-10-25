Pak Navy services for maritime security lauded at Asian Coast Guards meeting

ISLAMABAD: Delegation of 13th Heads of Asian Coast Guard Agencies Meeting (HACGAM) called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters.

The delegation comprised heads and members of Coast Guards, Maritime Security & Safety Agencies and Organizations from Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

The Naval Chief underscored that threats in the maritime domain have evolved manifold; necessitating innovative and collaborative ways to maintain required lawful order at sea. The Naval Chief emphasized that no nation alone can single handedly cope with multifarious maritime challenges, thus, collaborative maritime security was a preferred option to deal with these threats.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also expressed satisfaction and said that with cooperation and support of all the visiting delegations, the High Level Meeting (HLM) of 13th HACGAM would achieve its aims and objectives in the best interest of the region.

The delegates highly lauded the strenuous efforts of Pakistan Navy for spearheading various initiatives to enhance collaborative maritime security and establishment of lawful order at sea in collaboration with regional and global partners, and also hoped that hosting of High Level Meeting (HLM) of 13th HACGAM by PMSA will further expand the cooperation in confronting the maritime security challenges.

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency is hosting the High Level Meeting (HLM) of 13th HACGAM from 23-26 Oct at Islamabad.

HACGAM is a forum that brings together various Asian Coast Guards, Maritime Security & Safety Agencies for sharing their experiences and discussing issues relating to law and order at sea and common good of people in the region.

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency became member of this prestigious forum in 2006.

Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar was also present.

During the meeting with delegation, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi highlighted Pakistan Navy’s commitment to contribute its share for peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region through collaborative maritime security and said that hosting of the High Level Meeting (HLM) of 13th HACGAM was manifestation of our commitment.