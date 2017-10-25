Khursheed Shah slams NAB over Sharjeel Memon's arrest

ISLMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan People’s Party stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah on Wednesday condemned arrest of former Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon by the National Accountability Bureay (NAB), calling on the NAB chairman to take notice of the arrest that was 'shamelessly' made by the anti-corruption watchdog.

According to Geo News, Khursheed Shah said Memon himself came back to the country and faced the courts.

He said the NAB has brought charges against Sharjeel Memon and his arrested has dented the anti-graft body’s image.

Shah said some institutions show discrimination while dealing with Lahore and Larkana and they need to rid themselves of this thinking.

He said history was witness that people were forced to change parties.

"People party is still safe because it has always brought forward old workers," said he.

The opposition leader said the national politics have always seen ups and downs but democracy should not derail.

An accountability court on Monday sent Memon to jail on 10-day judicial remand a day after the NAB arrested him for his alleged involvement in corruption.