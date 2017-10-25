The News

We do realize that Pakistan is a news-oriented country where 61% people start their day with a newspaper. But out of these61% of the people relying on newspapers to quench their thirst for news, the English newspapers readership is quite low.

Yet this relatively smallfraction consists of opinion leaders and policy makers. The News is successful in catering to this particular section of influential people.

The News aptly combines a modern approach with transparent and investigative reporting, which sets it apart from other English newspapers of the country.

It has established itself as a trendsetter in the industry by becoming Pakistan’s first full color newspaper.

It was also the first national English newspaper as it was launched from three major metropolitan cities simultaneously i.e. Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

It has a unique approach by coming out with reader friendly layouts, comprehensive sports coverage, interesting investigative reporting and unprejudiced news analysis.

Last year, The News celebrated 25 successful years of the publication and showcased how the newspaper grew over the years and made its mark as the symbol of quality journalism for the decision makers of the society.

On its 25th Anniversary, The News also came out with a 116-page Supplement highlighting the 25 years of The News in Pakistan and how it became a true Witness to the History by delivering news and information for the past two and a half decades.

Launched in 1991 with an interactive layout and insightful content, The News immediately became the favored choice of the opinion makers of the country.

It was launched to revamp the English newspaper readership and it managed to do that with grace.

It’s investigative reports, timely entertainment stories, in-depth Sports analysis, focus on women and youth issues attracted attention of all.

Within a span of 24 years, The News has revived the newspaper reading in Pakistan and has increased its scope by engaging the youth with its content and layout.

Apart from being the first national English newspaper of Pakistan, The News has an overseas edition from London, catering to the second and third generation Pakistanis living in the UK.

The News offers its avid readers a diverse reading experience.

From Sports to Fashion, and from Youth to Entertainment, all the fields are covered extensively with analytical excerpts and opinion pieces.

It has a liberal and neutral editorial policy that encourages features and articles that focus on development of the nation and not the contrary.

The City Pages are an important part of The News umbrella as well since they have city centric reports and investigative stories.

The City Pages are one of the most read pages of this English newspaper.

It is also credited with being the first newspaper to start a special three page daily Sports section that covers international and national sports events and happenings.

The News website – www.thenews.com.pk - was Pakistan’s first newspaper website launched in 1996 and has generated the largest online traffic for e-newspapers, so far. It has 1.5 million users and 6 million page views per month.

Besides, the people want everything on their fingertips and for this purpose The News has launched its Application for both Apple and Android phones.

This application keeps the users updated with all the recent news and updates along with previous archives for a complete reading experience.

The News believes in insightful investigative reporting and does not fear to state the truth.

It is a reflection of our society bringing forth the policies that needs to be changed in order to bring harmony in the country.

It is not just a wholesome newspaper but is an inspiration for the youth guiding them in the right direction. After all, our youth will be the future decision makers of the country.