LOC firing: Pakistan summons Indian high commissioner

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has lodged strong protest over unprovoked Indian freeing across the line of control that martyred two women and injured six other civilians.

Citing diplomatic sources, Geo News reported that the Pakistan Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to lodge the protest over Indian shelling.

The Indian diplomat was summoned by Director General South Asia Saarc Dr Muhammad Faisal who handed a demarche over the unprovoked firing.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Pakistan army said Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing with Artillery, heavy mortars and automatic weapons along LoC targeting innocent civilian population in Naukot and Qaiser Kot in Lipa Valley.

Two Pakistani women identified as Sumaira Younis and Maryam were martyred and six other people were injured.