Wed October 25, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 25, 2017

Share

Advertisement

LOC firing: Pakistan summons Indian high commissioner

LOC firing: Pakistan summons Indian high commissioner

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has lodged strong protest over unprovoked Indian freeing across the line of control that martyred two women and injured six other civilians.

Citing diplomatic sources,  Geo News reported that the Pakistan Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner to lodge the protest over Indian shelling.

The Indian diplomat was summoned by Director General South Asia Saarc Dr Muhammad Faisal who handed a demarche over the unprovoked firing.

In a statement issued on  Tuesday, the Pakistan army said  Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing with Artillery, heavy mortars and automatic weapons along LoC targeting innocent civilian population in Naukot and Qaiser Kot in Lipa Valley.

Two Pakistani women identified as Sumaira Younis and Maryam were martyred and six other people  were injured.

  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Khursheed Shah slams NAB over Sharjeel Memon's arrest

Khursheed Shah slams NAB over Sharjeel Memon's arrest
The News

The News
Nawaz moves IHC against accountability court orders

Nawaz moves IHC against accountability court orders
Zardari is mafia chief in Sindh: Imran Khan

Zardari is mafia chief in Sindh: Imran Khan
Load More load more