Wed October 25, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 25, 2017

Nawaz moves IHC against accountability court orders

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has challenged the accountability court orders in his indictment in the references filed by the National Accountability court, according to Geo News.

The court had indicted him in three references related to Flagship Investment, Al Azizia Steel Mills and Avian Field Apartments in his absence.

According to Geo News, Nawaz Sharif through his lawyers Khawaja Haris and Ayesha Hamid has filed three applications in the  Islamabad High Court challenging the accountability court’s October of 19 orders.

The applicant prayed the high court to order the accountability court to clip together the three references.

The NAB had file thee separate references against Sharif family under Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.

Nawaz Sharif had also filed an application in the Supreme Court to clip together three references.

 

