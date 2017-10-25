Zardari is mafia chief in Sindh: Imran Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insf chairman Imrn Khan on Wednesday said now that he was done with Panama Papers case, he would shift his focus on Sindh.

Addressing a press conference, he said Asif Ali Zardari was chief of a Mafia in Sindh like Nawaz Sharif in Punjab and reforms couldn't be carried out without bringing the PPP leader to justice.

“We will turn full attention towards Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh. We have held meetings in Karachi at every level. We will also hold a rally in Obaro on November 5”.

He called on the National Accountability Chairman to launch an investigation to identify who was sending the stolen money abroad.

The PTI chairman said people of Karachi would continue to suffer until the city’s local government system is corrected.

“Karachi mayor has no powers here, he demands the same powers mayors in KPK enjoy”.

Responding to a question about how PTI's plans to award tickets for upcoming election, he conceded that the PTI committed mistake in last general election in awarding tickets but the party has already started work on the issue ahead of the next election.

He said he has been unable to focus on Sindh since he was waging a big war against Nawaz Sharif.

Khan said there was not a single institution in Sindh which is not under Zardari’s influence. “Recruitments, postings, transfers and approval of funds could not be carried out without Zardari’s consent."