Gunmen kill MQM leader in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Gunmen on Wednesday shot dead a leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Hali Road, according to Geo News.

Dr Noshad, a sector member of the MQM, was targeted by motorcyclists when he was returning home after dropping off his children to a school.

Noshad received several bullets and was shifted to a hospital where succumbed to his wounds.