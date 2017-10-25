Wed October 25, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 25, 2017

Gunmen kill MQM leader in Hyderabad

Gunmen kill MQM leader in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Gunmen on Wednesday shot dead a leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Hali Road, according to Geo News.

Dr Noshad, a sector member of the MQM, was targeted by motorcyclists when he was returning home after dropping off his children to a school.

Noshad received several bullets and was shifted to a hospital where succumbed to his wounds. 

 

