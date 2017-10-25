Gunmen kill MQM leader in Hyderabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HYDERABAD: Gunmen on Wednesday shot dead a leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Hali Road, according to Geo News.
Dr Noshad, a sector member of the MQM, was targeted by motorcyclists when he was returning home after dropping off his children to a school.
Noshad received several bullets and was shifted to a hospital where succumbed to his wounds.
