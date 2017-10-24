Tue October 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 25, 2017

Nawaz to arrive in Pakistan, says Hasan

LAHORE: Hasan Nawaz has denied reports that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would not visit Pakistan after his Saudi Arabia trip, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

While clarifying reports that Nawaz was unlikely to visit Pakistan and he would go back to London in view of his wife’s medical condition, Former prime minister’s son said that his father (Nawaz) would leave for Pakistan today (Wednesday) from Saudi Arabia.

While in her recent tweet, Maryam Nawaz stated that her mother Kulsoom Nawaz was hospitalised again, She requested for prayers.

Earlier this month, the former prime minister arrived in the UK to look after his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom, who is receiving treatment for throat cancer, amid the speculation that he might not return due to the ongoing corruption and money laundering cases against him.

