Two Pakistani women martyred in Indian firing along LoC

Rawalpindi: Two Pakistani women were martyred and six sustained injuries in unprovoked firing and shelling by Indian forces along the Line of Control, Inter Services Public Relations said.

In a statement issued here late Tuesday, the ISPR said, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing with Artillery, heavy mortars and automatic weapons along LoC targeting innocent civilian population in Naukot and Qaiser Kot in Lipa Valley.

Two Pakistani women identified as Sumaira Younis and Maryam were martyred and six other including women were injured due to Indian unprovoked firing.

The injured were identified as Shakeel, Anwar Baig, Muneer Ahmad, Zeeshan, Rafeek Ahmad and Nasreen

The injured are being provided medical treatment at army medical facility at Lipa.

Pakistan army troops effectively engaged Indian troops and destroyed four Indian posts and causing heavy damage.