Tue October 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 24, 2017

Share

One civilian martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing

One civilian martyred, four injured in unprovoked Indian firing
Read More

India again resorts to unprovoked firing at LoC

ISLAMABAD: One person embraced martyrdom while four others, including three women, were injured...

Read More
Advertisement

Two Pakistani women martyred in Indian firing along LoC

Two Pakistani women martyred in Indian firing along LoC

Rawalpindi: Two Pakistani women were martyred and six sustained injuries in unprovoked firing and shelling by Indian forces along the Line of Control, Inter Services Public Relations said.

In a statement issued here late Tuesday, the ISPR said, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing with Artillery, heavy mortars and automatic weapons along LoC targeting innocent civilian population in Naukot and Qaiser Kot in Lipa Valley.

Two Pakistani women identified as Sumaira Younis and Maryam were martyred and six other including women were injured due to Indian unprovoked firing.

The injured were identified as Shakeel, Anwar Baig, Muneer Ahmad, Zeeshan, Rafeek Ahmad and Nasreen

The injured are being provided medical treatment at army medical facility at Lipa.

Pakistan army troops effectively engaged Indian troops and destroyed four Indian posts and causing heavy damage.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Parliament is equal in respect as Army, Judiciary: Ahsan Iqbal

Parliament is equal in respect as Army, Judiciary: Ahsan Iqbal
Whistle blowers bill smoothly sails through Senate

Whistle blowers bill smoothly sails through Senate
Sindh govt won’t give Steel Mills land to center, says CM Murad

Sindh govt won’t give Steel Mills land to center, says CM Murad
Pakistan tells Tillerson it has

Pakistan tells Tillerson it has "produced results" in fighting terrorism
Load More load more