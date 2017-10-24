Tue October 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 24, 2017

Share

Role of Pakistan in UN peacekeeping operations
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Pakistan armed forces contribution to UN Peacekeeping efforts

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Armed Forces, as contributor to UN Peace keeping efforts, join UN on its 72nd founding day.

Pakistan Armed Forces peacekeepers have a long and distinguished history of serving with the United Nations.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, Pakistan support to UN Peacekeeping operations began in 1960 when Pakistan deployed its first ever contingent in United Nations’ Operation in Congo.

Pakistani Army Peace Keepers have participated in 43 UN Peacekeeping Missions including some of the most challenging ones. 153 Pakistani peacekeepers have sacrificed their lives including 23 Officers for global peace and stability under UN auspices.

As of today over 6000 officers and soldiers are performing their duties as part of UN peace keeping assignments.

Pakistan is one of the largest and most effective Troops Contributing Country consistently for years.

Professionalism and services of Pakistani peacekeepers have been widely acknowledged worldwide by world leaders and UN leadership.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Kulsoom Nawaz hospitalised again

Kulsoom Nawaz hospitalised again
Pakistan wiped out 99 per cent hideouts of militants, says Interior Minister

Pakistan wiped out 99 per cent hideouts of militants, says Interior Minister
Pakistan gives Tillerson frosty welcome after US warns over Taliban havens

Pakistan gives Tillerson frosty welcome after US warns over Taliban havens
Tillerson lands in Pakistan on his first visit

Tillerson lands in Pakistan on his first visit
Load More load more