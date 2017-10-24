Tue October 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 24, 2017

Imran Khan criticises ECP verdict in reference against Ayesha Gulalai

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said the Election Commission of Pakistan violated the Constitution by rejecting his reference seeking to deseat Ayesha Gulalai from the National Assembly.

Speaking to media, he said the ECP verdict is in violation of the constitution because Ayesha Gulalai herself announced to quit the party and a recording of her statement was also available.

Imran Khan said Ayesha Gulalai also defied party orders and didn’t cast her vote in the election for the prime minister.

“Our requirements are legitimate and in accordance with the constitution, how can a person who resigned before everybody stay in the party.

We hope the Election Commission will give such a decision that doesn’t give the impression that it stands against the Tehreek-e-Insaf”.

The PTI chairman had filed the reference after his party lawmaker had accused him of sexual harassment.

According to Geo News, the electoral body has decided that Ayesha Gulalai would remain the National Assembly member.

Two members of the five-member panel dissented the Election Commission's spilit decision.

The dissenting notes came from the ECP members from Balochistan and Punjab, the TV channel reported.

 

 

   

 

