IHC suspends non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday suspended arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

The arrest warrants were issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan on October 12 in contempt of court case.

The electoral body had ordered that the PTI chairman be arrested and produced before the ECP on October 26.

The PTI had challenged the warrants in the Islamabad High Court where Imran Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan argued that the Election Commission has no authority to issue arrest warrants.

He said the arrest warrants caused mental pain to his client.

After hearing the arguments a larger bench of the high court suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants and adjourned the hearing to November 7.