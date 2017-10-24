Tue October 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Knife attacks aimed at spreading fear: IG Sindh

Knife attacks aimed at spreading fear: IG Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Police A.D. Khawaja on Tuesday said knife attacks in the city were aimed at harassing and terrorizing women.

Addressing the passing-out parade at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Training Center, Razzaqabad, Khawaja said, "I congratulate all the passengers who have passed out, you must be proud that you are recruited on merit.

The public looks up to the police forces and you have to live up to its expectations.”

A.D Khawaja said in the near future, police's role will be such that all will seek pride in it.

He stated that the responsibility that the police are entrusted with is rather difficult and challenging.

However, the police will overcome all the challenges it faces.

Later, talking to the media, he said IG Sindh said that the purpose of stabbings in the city was to create panic in women, but the police are investigating the matter in every possible aspect.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon sent on judicial remand

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon sent on judicial remand
Election Commission rejects Imran's reference to deseat Ayesha Gulalai

Election Commission rejects Imran's reference to deseat Ayesha Gulalai
Corruption references against Sharifs: NAB prosecutor submits progress report to  SC judge

Corruption references against Sharifs: NAB prosecutor submits progress report to  SC judge
Sharjeel Memon likely to be presented before court

Sharjeel Memon likely to be presented before court
Load More load more