Tue October 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Corruption references against Sharifs: NAB prosecutor submits progress report to  SC judge

Corruption references against Sharifs: NAB prosecutor submits progress report to  SC judge

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau prosecutor has submitted a progress report to Supreme Court judge Justice Ijazul Hassan into proceedings in corruption references against Sharif family.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had assigned Justice Hassan supervisory role to monitor the proceedings in trial court against Sharif family in its July 28 verdict that disqualified Nawaz Sharif from office of the prime minister in Panama Papers case.

According to Geo News, the NAB prosecutor has informed the judge about orders that the the accountability court passed during the  proceedings.

The court’s decision to declare Hussain and Hassan Nawaz as absconders, provision of security and details of Ishaq Dar’s assets have also been made part of the report, the TV channel reported.

The accountability court  indicted Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar and others after the anti-graft body filed references against the family in light of the apex court orders.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Election Commission rejects Imran's reference to deseat Ayesha Gulalai

Election Commission rejects Imran's reference to deseat Ayesha Gulalai
Sharjeel Memon likely to be presented before court

Sharjeel Memon likely to be presented before court
Tillerson to arrive in Pakistan today with do more message

Tillerson to arrive in Pakistan today with do more message
World Polio Day being celebrated in Pakistan today

World Polio Day being celebrated in Pakistan today
Load More load more