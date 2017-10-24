Tue October 24, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 24, 2017

Sharjeel Memon likely to be presented before court

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party leader and former Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon is likely to be presented before a  court today in the corruption case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB)  arrested Sharjeel Memon after the Sindh High Court rejected his bail plea in a multi-billion corruption case.

Today, Sharjeel Memon is likely to be presented in the court to obtained his remand.  A statement was  also issued by the NAB after the arrest of Memon.

According to the statement, 12 people including Sharjeel Memon are charged with embezzlement of Rs 5.76 billion during 2013 and 2015.

