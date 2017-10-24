Tillerson to arrive in Pakistan today with do more message

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan today (Tuesday) to discuss joint efforts against terrorism and expanding economic ties.

During his one-day trip, Tillerson will hold talks with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, reports Radio Pakistan.

Pak-US relations, stability in Afghanistan and regional security issues will likely be discussed during the meetings.

Tillerson started his week-long five-nation tour on October 20 from Saudi Arabia that would also take him to India, Qatar and Switzerland.

Rex Tillerson is visiting Pakistan on invitation of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif. He will hold meetings with Pakistan’s civil and military leadership.

On Monday, speaking at a brief news conference after his meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and other U.S. and Afghan officials in a brief, unreported visit to Afghanistan, Tillerson said, “We have made some very specific requests of Pakistan in order for them to take action to undermine the support the Taliban receives and other terrorist organizations receive.”

U.S. policy toward Islamabad “will be based upon whether they take action that we feel is necessary to move the process forward for both creating opportunity for reconciliation and peace in Afghanistan but also ensuring a stable future for Pakistan,” he continued.