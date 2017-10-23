ICC security consultant gives clearance for PSL matches in Karachi

KARACHI: Keeping in view the personal interest and assurance of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Internal Cricket Council (ICC) Foreign Security Consultant Mr Reg Dickason has said that he would give clearance to ICC for holding international matches in Karachi.

The ICC Foreign Security Consultant Mr Reg Dickason, along with his team Arshad Khan GM National cricket stadium, Karachi PCB Security Head Col. Azam held a meeting with Sindh Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House.

The meeting was attended by DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed, IG Police AD Khwaja, Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez, Special Secretary to CM Abdul Raheem Shaikh.

The chief minister said that Karachi city has been made of one of the peaceful cities of the world. The terrorists have been eliminated through a vigorous targeted operation. The important roads of the city leading from Airport to hotels and stadium have been reconstructed. “PCB security Inchage has already held meeting with DG Rangers and IG Police and they both agreed to provide security to the international matches as per ICC standards,” he said.

The ICC foreign security consultant said that the teams should be given a separate dedicated route right from airport to hotel, hotel to stadium and stadium to play ground.

On this the chief minister assured “Provision of foolproof security to cricket teams is our responsibility and giving security clearance to ICC is your responsibility.”

The chief minister, “I would personally monitor each and every thing- you don’t worry, our Law Enforcement Agencies would follow the SOP of the security arrangements as suggested by ICC.”

The chief minister said that Karachi being megalopolis city has right to host international cricket matches.

“You will find an amazing crowd in the stadium and each and every person living in this city would support you and host you,” he told Mr Dickason.

Mr Reg Dickason said that he was giving clearance to the ICC to hold international matches in the city. He added that he was satisfied with the personal interest and support of the chief minister.

The DG Rangers and IG police also told the visiting consultant that the cricket teams would be given best security during their stay in the city.

It may be noted that Chairman PCB Najam Sethi had called on Sindh chief minister here at CM House and they had agreed to hold four PSL matches in Karachi in Feb 2018.

After this decision, the chief minister had held PCB security head Col Azam’s meeting with DG Rangers and IG Police to discuss security requirements and standards.

This was the follow up meeting in which international ICC Foreign security consultant visited Karachi met Sindh chief minister and the meeting was attended by DG Rangers and IG Police.

Earlier, ICC security met IGP Sindh AD Khowaja and discussed security measures required during PSL matches.

Separately, Mr. Raig Deccason also visited National Stadium amid heavy contingents of police deployed to review and discuss security arrangements for proposed PSL matches next year.

Two to four matches of the next PSL season will be held in Karachi.