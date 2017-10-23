Mon October 23, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 23, 2017

Maryam rules out differences with Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has strongly dismissed reports of differences with her cousin and son of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz.

Maryam said this while visiting NA-120 Lahore constituency here Monday.

Maryam said, “We have no differences, Hamza is like my younger brother”.

She went on to say, “Those hoping for differences to erupt in the Sharif family will be disappointed.”

“We are all united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif,” Maryam added.

To a question regarding the military, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter said “the institution gives the supreme sacrifice and protects our borders. We all own them. It will be good if every institution works within its constitutional limits”.

In response to another question, she said, “I hope the democratic government will complete its tenure”.

