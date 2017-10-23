Mon October 23, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 23, 2017

SC resumes hearing of Imran Khan disqualification case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday resumed hearing of a plea seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan and secretary general Jahangir Tareen for not disclosing before the Election Commission of Pakistan their assets and offshore companies and running the party through foreign aid.

A three-member bench led by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar is hearing the case filed by PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi.

Imran's counsel Naeem Bukhari is presenting arguments before the court.

 

