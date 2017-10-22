Sun October 22, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 23, 2017

Nawaz leaves for S Arabia to perform Umrah

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday left for Saudi Arabia from UK on a two-day visit in which he will perform Umrah and spend time with her mother who is already in Jeddah.

As per details, the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will stay in Saudi Arabia till October 25 and then leave for Pakistan. His schedule to arrive Pakistan has been changed second time within a week as he was previously planned to return home on 24.

Earlier this month, Ousted prime minister arrived in UK to look after his ailing wife Begum Kulsoom, who is receiving treatment for throat cancer, amid the speculation that he might not return due to the ongoing corruption and money laundering cases against him.

