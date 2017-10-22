Sun October 22, 2017
October 22, 2017

‘Fearful’ Zardari closed doors of Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine, says Imran

SEHWAN: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Sunday blamed Asif Zardari for denying him the opportunity to pay respect at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's shrine after a rally in the city.

PTI Chief was in Sehwan where he addressed a rally taking on Pakistan People's Party government for its failure to serve the people of Sindh.

"The oppression and fascism of Zardari and his cohorts was evident not only in their denying us permission to hold jalsa in the city....... and even more shameful, having doors of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar's shrine closed when we went to pay our respects," Khan tweeted.

PTI leader also added that 'Asif Zardari is fearful of PTI'.

The PTI will form the next government in Sindh, Khan claimed, adding that after Sehwan he was convinced that Sindh is ready for change if free and fair elections are held.

Imran also thanked the people for coming to show support to the PTI despite obstacles.

