October 22, 2017
October 22, 2017

Improved security revived economy: Abbasi

Pakistan negotiating terms to purchase ‘impressive’ Turkish T-129 attack helicopters

ISTANBUL: Pakistan army is evaluating the Turkish T-129 attack helicopter for its defence needs and negotiating the contract and terms, the prime minister said at the end of his Turkey visit.

In a rare gesture, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday took a test-flight of T-129, Turkish attack helicopter and appreciated it as an “impressive and good machine.”

Talking to Pakistani and Turkish media after the test-flight, the prime minister said Turkish Defence production industry was one of the best in the world and second to none.

He lauded the Turkish aviation industry as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for such achievements in the defence production.

To a question about Pakistan’s plan of purchasing T-129 helicopters, Prime Minister Abbasi said, “Our army is evaluating the helicopter, and we are negotiating the contract and terms.”

Earlier, he inspected the helicopter, where he was briefed by the Turkish aviation officials about the specifications and technical parameters of the combat chopper.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Turkish Aerospace Industries, Temel KOTIL told APP that T-129 was a light weight attack helicopter equipped with missiles and guns. “It is small and effective,” he observed.

He said Pakistan and Turkey have strong defence ties and the two were collaborating in the defence production area as well.

