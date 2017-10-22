Sun October 22, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 22, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan condemns Kabul attack: FO

Pakistan condemns Kabul attack: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist attack near the military academy in Kabul.

In a statement here, the Foreign Office said: “we are grieved at the loss of precious lives in the dreadful terrorist act and convey our deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured.”

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and expresses solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their fight against the menace of terrorism.

Pakistan believes that concerted efforts by states and close cooperation among them are needed for eliminating the scourge of terrorism, the statement concluded.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Police find beheaded body of transgender person in Peshawar

Police find beheaded body of transgender person in Peshawar
Zardari gifts pedigree horse to senior PPP leader

Zardari gifts pedigree horse to senior PPP leader
Two more neonates die in Mithi, raising this month’s toll to 34

Two more neonates die in Mithi, raising this month’s toll to 34
Mufti Qavi offered huge money: Qandeel's parents claim

Mufti Qavi offered huge money: Qandeel's parents claim
Load More load more