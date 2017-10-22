Pakistan condemns Kabul attack: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned terrorist attack near the military academy in Kabul.

In a statement here, the Foreign Office said: “we are grieved at the loss of precious lives in the dreadful terrorist act and convey our deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured.”

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and expresses solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their fight against the menace of terrorism.

Pakistan believes that concerted efforts by states and close cooperation among them are needed for eliminating the scourge of terrorism, the statement concluded.