Sat October 21, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 21, 2017

Share

Govt protecting money laundering: Imran
Imran Khan's video message for people of Sindh

Imran Khan’s video message for people of Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, while announcing a big public gathering in Sehwan, Sindh on Sunday October 22, said that people of this province needed change more as compared to anyone else.

In a video message for the people of Sindh, Imran Khan said, “People of Sindh province need change more than anyone else because money plundered from them and stashed abroad is more as compared to other provinces.”

Inviting deprived people of Sindh for Sehwan public gathering, Imran Khan said he would give his future plan there to pull Sindh out of such major crises and develop this province.

