Zardari calls for immidiate arrest of Sharifs

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson, Asif Ali Zardari on Friday demanded the immediate arrest of Nawaz and his family members, adding that they must be made to face accountability in the same manner as he and his family did.

Zardari said that VIP protocol is being provided to Sharif family even though they are facing serious charges of corruption, adding that their requests for bail are immediately approved while he had to wait for two and a half years for the same.

In a statement issued on Friday, Zardari stated accountability proceeding against the Sharifs was being held in an unjust manner. He said, "We faced trials held at different venues. I wish the Sharif family has to endure the same.” PPP would not accept any deviation in this regard, he added.

While referring to the instance of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar, he added, when it came to the PPP leaders, they would first be arrested, put behind bars and then cases against them would be dug up.

He claimed that PPP has turned down the offer of reconciliation sent from London, saying, "Those who sat in London are sending messages of reconciliation, however we rejected them,” He made these views, while presiding over party’s manifesto committee meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Syed Nayyar Bukhari, Senator Salim Mandiwala, Sherry Rehman, Manzoor Watto, Nisar Ahmed Khuro and other senior party leaders.

He mentioned that the ideology and philosophy of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the founder of PPP, was the manifesto of PPP as the Roti, Kapra aur Makan are the basic needs of human.