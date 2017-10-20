Our commitment to fight terrorists down to last man is absolutely clear: Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the effectiveness of airpower in addressing the sub-conventional threat, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman has said that “Our commitment to fight the terrorists down to the last man is absolutely clear.”

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was the chief guest at the concluding session of the two days International Seminar on Air Power (ISAP) at Air Headquarters, conducted under the auspices of the Pakistan Air Force.

Speakers and observers from 18 allied countries participated in the seminar and presented their views on the Emerging Trends in Airpower.

The Air Chief thanked the participants for their contribution in making the seminar a great success.

He commented upon the valuable experience PAF has gained in sub-conventional domain during various operations including Zarb-e-Azb and Rad-ul-Fasad, while fighting alongside the sister services.

In this context, he also offered training support to the allied air forces in the newly established Airpower Centre of Excellence.

Senior serving and retired PAF Officers, Pakistan based foreign Defence/Air Attaches, Defence Analysts and selected Academia notables from various institutions of Islamabad attended the Seminar.