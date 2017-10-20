Fri October 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

FC kills one terrorist, arrest 7 others in Balochstan

FC kills one terrorist, arrest 7 others in Balochstan

RAWALPINDI: FC Balochistan, during an intelligence based operations in Mastung and Rojhan Jamali killed a terrorist and apprehended seven others involved in target killing and grenade attack.

The operations were part of Opertion Radd-ul-Fasaad, according to Inter Services Public Relations.

The statement issued by ISPR said FC Balochistan conducted IBOs in Ghulam Pring (Killi Kungar) in Mastung and Rojhan Jamali on terrorists hide outs involved in target killing and grenade attacks. 

During operations one terrorist killed and seven others were apprehended.

Cache of arms and ammunition including explosive recovered.

Similarly, in Punjab, Rangers along with Police and intelligence agencies conducted IBOs in various part of the province including DG Khan, Attock, Islamabad and Lahore during last 48 hours and apprehended 19 terrorists and their facilitators.

The large number of illegal weapons /ammunition of different calibers were also seized from their possession.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

First female missing journalist Zeenat Shehzadi returns home after 2 years

First female missing journalist Zeenat Shehzadi returns home after 2 years
12 killed in drone attack near Pak-Afghan border

12 killed in drone attack near Pak-Afghan border
Maryam says Nawaz Sharif’s indictment a reminder of dictatorship

Maryam says Nawaz Sharif’s indictment a reminder of dictatorship
Asad Afridi likely to head Jamaat-ul-Ahrar after U.S. drone strike kills its chief

Asad Afridi likely to head Jamaat-ul-Ahrar after U.S. drone strike kills its chief
Load More load more