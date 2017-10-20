Pak Army takes gold in UK’s Exercise Cambrian Patrol

The Pakistan Army has won a gold medal for the fourth time in an annual international military patrolling event called Exercise Cambrian Patrol held in the United Kingdom.

Pakistan army teams previously won the gold medals in 2010, 2015, and 2016 in the contest where leadership, self-discipline, courage, physical endurance and determination and other skills of the participants are tested.

More than a thousand soldiers from the British Army and 28 international armies took part in the world’s toughest patrolling test that took place in Mid Wales.

Exercise Cambrian Patrol is an annual event organised and run by 160th Infantry Brigade and Headquarters Wales, based in Brecon.

According to the British Army the exercise is unique, world class and the largest of its kind with some foreign entrants having to claim the right to take part in the UK by winning through their own domestic competition.

This year’s event saw 139 patrols entered into the mix, including five overseas armies with soldiers from Armenia, Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates, the Philippines and Moldova having their first crack at completing the patrol and aiming to navigate their way through the arduous terrain of the Black Mountains of Mid Wales.

They joined troops representing armies from Georgia, Switzerland, Albania, Denmark, Italy, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Lithuania, Chile, Brazil, Pakistan, Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, Ireland, Serbia, Czech Republic, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Ukraine, Spain and France.