Army Chief installs AMC Colonel Commandant

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the Army Medical Center, Abbottabad in connection with Installation Ceremony of Colonel Commandant of Army Medical Corps and Commanding Officers' Conference.

Lieutenant General Zahid Hamid, Surgeon General of Pakistan Army, was installed as Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps (AMC).

The outgoing Colonel Commandant, Lieutenant General Asif Mumtaz Sukhera, serving/retired officers and soldiers of the Army Medical Corps were present on the occasion, says an ISPR press release.

Interacting with the commanding officers and soldiers of the Army Medical Corps, Gen Bajwa commended role of Army Medical Corps (AMC) in saving lives in the war against terrorism. The COAS appreciated contributions and service of doctors and paramedic staff in providing quality healthcare to the Pakistan Army as well as common citizens.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.