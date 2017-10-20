Fri October 20, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 20, 2017

Qandeel murder case: Mufti Qavi admitted to CPEIC after chest pain complaint

MULTAN: Mufti Qavi has been admitted to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) as he complained of chest pain hours after he was remanded into police custody in the murder case of Pakistan’s social media icon Qandeel Baloch.

He has been kept in CCU after arrival in the hospital as his blood pressure was shooting.

Earlier, a lower court on Thursday granted four days physical remand of Mufti Abdul Qavi in Qandeel Baloch’s murder case, handing him over to Multan police for interrogation.

Mufti Abdul Qavi would be produced before the Area Judicial Magistrate on October 23.

