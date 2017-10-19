Diwali Festival celebrations start in Pakistan today

KARACHI: Diwali Festival is being celebrated by the Hindu community in Pakistan with religious fervour, traditional zeal and enthusiasm today.

Worship places are illuminated on the eve of Diwali Festival as it is a colorful festival involving lighting candles, worship, celebrations and prayers.

All celebrations end at daybreak, the people then visit friends, relatives and exchange sweets and gifts. Special ceremonies are held in connection with the festival.

Twenty-one days after Dussehra comes the most awaited festival among Hindus, “Diwali”, celebrated to mark the day when Lord Rama returned home after his 14-year exile.

The local Hindu leaders cut the Diwali cake and distribute gifts and sweets.