Thu October 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Diwali Festival celebrations start in Pakistan today

KARACHI: Diwali Festival is being celebrated by the Hindu community in Pakistan with religious fervour, traditional zeal and enthusiasm today.

Worship places are illuminated on the eve of Diwali Festival as it is a colorful festival involving lighting candles, worship, celebrations and prayers.

All celebrations end at daybreak, the people then visit friends, relatives and exchange sweets and gifts. Special ceremonies are held  in connection with the festival.

Twenty-one days after Dussehra comes the most awaited festival among Hindus, “Diwali”, celebrated to mark the day when Lord Rama returned home after his 14-year exile.

The local Hindu leaders cut the Diwali cake and distribute gifts and sweets.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan eradicates all terrorist groups from its border areas: Aizaz

Pakistan eradicates all terrorist groups from its border areas: Aizaz
Four Army officials promoted

Four Army officials promoted
Bilawal accuses PML-N government of upholding corrupt system

Bilawal accuses PML-N government of upholding corrupt system
Pakistan hails new Afghan border fence to curb militancy

Pakistan hails new Afghan border fence to curb militancy
Load More load more