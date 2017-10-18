Bilawal accuses PML-N government of upholding corrupt system

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday slammed the PML-N government in a fiery speech, claiming that the masses are fed up of a corrupt system that exploits the poor.

Addressing a large gathering in Hyderabad on the 10th anniversary of the twin blasts at Karachi's Karsaz during the homecoming rally of slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal paid rich tributes to those who martyred in the bombings on October 18 in 2007.

While criticizing the politics of PTI and PML-N, PPP chairman said, "These people use corruption as a mere slogan." He added that PPP's struggle is against corrupt political system that exploits poor farmers and labourers.

Addressing a large gathering of charged-up supporters, he said politics is not the name of mud-slinging, adding that conspiracies are being hatched against democracy.

The PPP chairperson said that PML-N government has made sweet promises with the people of Sindh, which are yet to be fulfilled. He also criticised the motorway constructed under the rule of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. “Your so-called motorway has so far claimed hundreds of lives.”

Bilawal slammed the stance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, saying there are some politicians who have not yet come out of the cricket ground.

Lauding the participants of the rally, who were waving party flags and chanting slogans in support of the party, Bilawal said that PPP has faced challenges ever since its inception, he added. "After Zulfikar Bhutto was hanged, Benazir and Nusrat Bhutto took charge of the party and proved the dictators wrong."

Recalling Benazir Bhutto's return to Pakistan, Bilawal said that the carnage on Karsaz Road was a significant example of PPP's sacrifices, adding that Musharraf could not stop people from coming out on the streets to welcome Benazir Bhutto.