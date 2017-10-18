US Vice President telephones PM Abbasi, thanks Pakistan for rescuing hostages

ISLAMABAD: US Vice President Mike Pence telephoned Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and thanked government of Pakistan and its armed forces for safe recovery of US-Canadian couple and their children from the captivity of militants.

In the telephonic conversation, “Pence thanked the government of Pakistan and praised the professionalism of army and the intelligence agencies for the swift response and safe recovery of the US national Caitlin Coleman, her husband Joshua Boyle and their three children.”

A statement issued from the Prime Minister House said on Wednesday the US Vice President reaffirmed the importance of Pak-US bilateral ties, saying the US would like to further build this relationship for peace and prosperity of the region.

PM Abbasi, reaffirming the Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate terrorism from its soil, and assured that Islamabad would respond to any actionable intelligence shared by the US.

The two leaders agreed to maintain high level engagements to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Vice President Pence also accepted the invitation of the Prime Minister to visit Pakistan in the near future.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also called to convey US government’s gratitude for the safe recovery of the hostages.