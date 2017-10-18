Wed October 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 18, 2017

Share

Pakistan Army recovers Canadian-American family abducted in Afghanistan

Pakistan Army recovers Canadian-American family abducted in Afghanistan
Read More

Khawaja Asif terms Donald Trump’s tweet ‘positive’

SIALKOT: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has termed Donald Trump’s latest tweet regarding...

Read More
Advertisement

US Vice President telephones PM Abbasi, thanks Pakistan for rescuing hostages

US Vice President telephones PM Abbasi, thanks Pakistan for rescuing hostages

ISLAMABAD: US Vice President Mike Pence telephoned Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and thanked government of Pakistan and its armed forces for safe recovery of US-Canadian couple and their children from the captivity of militants.

In the telephonic conversation, “Pence thanked the government of Pakistan and praised the professionalism of army and the intelligence agencies for the swift response and safe recovery of the US national Caitlin Coleman, her husband Joshua Boyle and their three children.”

A statement issued from the Prime Minister House said on Wednesday the US Vice President reaffirmed the importance of Pak-US bilateral ties, saying the US would like to further build this relationship for peace and prosperity of the region.

PM Abbasi, reaffirming the Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate terrorism from its soil, and assured that Islamabad would respond to any actionable intelligence shared by the US.

The two leaders agreed to maintain high level engagements to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Vice President Pence also accepted the invitation of the Prime Minister to visit Pakistan in the near future.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also called to convey US government’s gratitude for the safe recovery of the hostages.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Mashal Khan case key witness withdraws from earlier claim

Mashal Khan case key witness withdraws from earlier claim
Karachi to be made centre of peace, prosperity: PM Abbasi

Karachi to be made centre of peace, prosperity: PM Abbasi
Taliban confirms death of APS, Bacha Khan University mastermind

Taliban confirms death of APS, Bacha Khan University mastermind
Jamaat-ul-Ahrar Chief Omar Khalid Khurasani killed in Afghanistan drone strike

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar Chief Omar Khalid Khurasani killed in Afghanistan drone strike
Load More load more