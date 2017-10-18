Karachi to be made centre of peace, prosperity: PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that Karachi was the economic hub of Pakistan and it was a collective target to make the city of lights the center of peace and prosperity.

The Premier was talking to a delegation of MQM- Pakistan, headed by Dr Farooq Sattar, who called on him here at the PM Office here.

PM Abbasi said the federal government had approved a record development package for Karachi and all promises, in that connection, made by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would be fulfilled.

The MQM delegation complained about non-cooperation of the Sindh government regarding the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), which was not only affecting performance of the civic body but also mitigating problems of the dwellers of the city.

The prime minister said the government respected all sorts of elected democratic institutions and the local bodies had a vital role for uplift of the country.

He said the provincial government's attention would be drawn in this connection as people's participation was a must for continuity of democracy.

The meeting agreed to maintain peace in Karachi at all costs.

It was unanimous that all democratic forces should shun differences and play their role for strengthening of democracy.

Other members of the delegation included Amir Khan, Kanwar Naveed, Waseem Akhtar and Kamran Tesoori.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Senator Saleem Zia and President PML-N Karachi division Munawar Raza were also present in the meeting.