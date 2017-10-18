Wed October 18, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 18, 2017

Mufti Abdul Qavi arrested in Qandeel Baloch murder case

JHANG: Punjab police on Wednesday arrested  Mufti Abdul Qavi in connection with Qandeel Baloch murder case hours after the cleric managed to escape following rejection of his bail plea.

The police arrested him after tracing him near Jhang. According to Geo News, the cleric would be shifted to Multan. 

Earlier, a District and Session court on Wednesday dismissed Mufti Abdul Qavi’s bail plea in Qandeel Baloch murder case.

According to reports, the suspect escaped even before the court pronounced its decision on the plea.

Lawyers representing both the parties presented their case before Judge Amir Khan. 

The court then reached the decision of rejecting Mufti Qavi’s  bail plea. During the hearing, the judge remarked that proceedings against Mufti Qavi would be carried out  under Article 302 and 109.

According to police, Mufti Qavi faces charges of inciting Qandeer's brother to murder .  

The self-proclaimed actress and model was strangled by her own brother Waseem in the name of honour back in 2016, after which the accused confessed to his crime before the police and the media.

 
 
 

