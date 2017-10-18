CJ says cases against Imran, Jahangir Tareen to be decided together

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday said the cases seeking disqualification of Imran Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen would be decided together.

The remarks came as the apex court resumed hearing case against both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders.

The justice said he had to leave for Sri Lanka to attend Saarc Conference on October 26 and the cases would be decided together.

The case against the PTI leaders was filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi for the non-disclosure of their assets and ownership of offshore companies.

After hearing arguments of Sikandar Basherr, counsel for Jahangir Khan Tareen, the three judge bench of the apex court adjourned the hearinf to Thursday.