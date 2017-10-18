Bakhtawar, Aseefa visit Shuhada-e-Karsaz monument

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari , the daughters of slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, on Wednesday visited the "Shuhada-e-Karsaz monument" constructed in memory of the victims of twin blasts that hit the welcome rally of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her arrival in the city on October 18, 2007.

Accompanying PPP leaders they offered ‘Fateha’ at the monument, a three-part structure with a 10-foot marble base bearing the names of the killed people.

On Oct 18, 2007, an attack on the motorcade carrying former prime minister Benazir Bhutto left 177 people killed and over 500 injured.