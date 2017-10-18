Wed October 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan challenges his arrest warrants issued by ECP in IHC

Imran Khan challenges his arrest warrants issued by ECP in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday challenged his non-bailable arrest warrants issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Islamabad High Court.

The ECP had violated the fundamental human rights by issuing the warrants, the petition says.

It alleges the commission’s decision is politically-motivated and a misuse of powers.

Earlier last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in the contempt of court case against him for "repeatedly failing to appear for the hearing and for failing to send a written apology to the ECP for his absence in court".

The ECP had ordered that the PTI chief be arrested and brought to the next hearing of the case filed by PTI dissident member Akbar S. Babar on October 26.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Bakhtawar, Aseefa visit Shuhada-e-Karsaz monument

Bakhtawar, Aseefa visit Shuhada-e-Karsaz monument
Qandeel murder: Court rejects Mufti Qavi’s bail plea 

Qandeel murder: Court rejects Mufti Qavi’s bail plea 
After an August drenching, Karachi confronts rising flood risk

After an August drenching, Karachi confronts rising flood risk
Seven martyred in Quetta blast

Seven martyred in Quetta blast
Load More load more