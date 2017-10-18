Wed October 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Qandeel murder: Court rejects Mufti Qavi’s bail plea 

Qandeel murder: Court rejects Mufti Qavi’s bail plea 

MULTAN: A  District and Session court on Wednesday dismissed Mufti Abdul Qavi’s bail plea in Qandeel Baloch murder case.

According to reports, the suspect escaped even before the court pronounced its decision on the plea.

Lawyers representing both the parties presented their case before Judge Amir Khan. 

The court then reached the decision of rejecting Mufti Qavi’s  bail plea. During the hearing, the judge remarked that proceedings against Mufti Qavi would be carried out  under Article 302 and 109.

According to police, Mufti Qavi faces charges of inciting Qandeer's brother to murder .  

The self-proclaimed actress and model was strangled by her own brother Waseem in the name of honour back in 2016, after which the accused confessed to his crime before the police and the media.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

After an August drenching, Karachi confronts rising flood risk

After an August drenching, Karachi confronts rising flood risk
Seven martyred in Quetta blast

Seven martyred in Quetta blast
Nawaz to deliver lecture in parliament on UK-Pak relations

Nawaz to deliver lecture in parliament on UK-Pak relations
'doctHERs' startup from Pakistan wins int’l competition at World Health Summit in Berlin

'doctHERs' startup from Pakistan wins int’l competition at World Health Summit in Berlin
Load More load more