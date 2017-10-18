Wed October 18, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 18, 2017

Seven martyred in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least seven people including five policemen were martyred and  22 others injured in a blast targeting a police truck on Sariab road on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said: "Such cowardly attacks cannot weaken our resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism".

He said a team of forensic expert will would arrive in Quetta on Thursday to gather evidence from the blast site. 

A truck of the Elite Force carrying 30 policemen was targeted in the blast in the second attack on police in six days.

The dead and injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital. 

Television broadcast images of the burned-out remains of the  truck the police were riding in. 

Balochistan Governor and Chief Minister have condemned the blast.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif also condemned the attack and prayed for the recovery of the injured. 

