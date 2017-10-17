Tue October 17, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

Three drone strikes in 24 hrs kill 31 on Pak-Afghan border

Three drone strikes in 24 hrs kill 31 on Pak-Afghan border
Another US drone strikes in Kurram Agency: sources

PESHAWAR: Another US drone attack has been reported in Kurram Agency near border with Afghanistan...

ISPR dismisses reports of drone strike in Kurram Agency

ISPR dismisses reports of drone strike in Kurram Agency

RAWALPINDI: Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, has dismissed reports of drone strike in Kurram Agency along Pak-Afghan border.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said, “There has been no air violation along Pak-Afghan border in the area nor any drone strike in Kurram Agency as being misreported by few.”

The military spokesman said, “Military Operations are being conducted in Khost and Paktia, Afghanistan by Resolute Support Mission (RSM)/Afghan Forces, opposite Kurram Agency. During last 24 hours, number of Air engagements have taken place in those areas inside Afghanistan with reports of heavy losses to Terrorists.”

As a follow up of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s visit to Afghanistan, coordination between the forces has enhanced, he said and added that RSM timely shared details about the said operation within Afghan territory.

Based on timely sharing, Pakistan Army is vigilant as Anvil on own side along Pak-Afghan border.

A better security coordination will take both countries towards enduring peace and stability defeating the common enemy.

