NED top ranked engineering varsity in Sindh after QS Asia University Rankings 2018

KARACHI: NED University now stands in the top 2.5 per cent among all Asian Universities after climbing up the ranking ladder by 13.9 per cent since 2014 in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings for 2018.

QS Asia University Rankings 2018 were announced on Monday, 16th October 2017.

With these new rankings, NED University has become the top ranked engineering university in Sindh and stands at second position in all public sector universities of the province.

It has also climbed several spots and is now ranked fourth among all Engineering Universities in Pakistan, and second among all Pakistani UETs.

QS Rankings assess universities based on academic and employer reputations, faculty students ratio, citation per faculty, international faculty and international students ratio.

The major rise in this year’s ranking for NED University has been in employer reputation, where in it now stands at top 130 among all Asian Universities. It has also climbed up in Academic Reputation and now stands at 227th place.