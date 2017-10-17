Tue October 17, 2017
National

October 17, 2017

CM Punjab donates Rs 50mn to Shahid Afridi for building hospital in Thar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday donated Rs50 million to former captain Shahid Afridi’s charity Shahid Afridi Foundation for building hospital in Thar.

The Chief Minister donated the amount on behalf of the provincial government.

Afridi met with Shahbaz Sharif who applauded the cricketer’s efforts in areas of health and education and presented a cheque of Rs50 million for the foundation to build a state-of-the-art hospital in Thar.

Shahid Afridi thanked Shahbaz Sharif for the donation and lauded his efforts in the health and education sector.

Punjab CM said there is a strong need for the private sector and the government to work together for improvement of health, education and other social sectors.

He encouraged the private sector to come forward to support initiatives for social good and assured of the government s support.

