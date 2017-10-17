Tue October 17, 2017
National

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on police training center in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the police training academy in the Gardez City of Paktia Province in Afghanistan in which many precious lives were lost while a number of innocent people were injured.

“We are deeply saddened and grieved at the loss of precious lives in the dastardly attack. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this brutal terrorist attack and to the government and the people of Afghanistan. We also pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded,” read the statement issued by foreign office of Pakistan Tuesday.

It added Pakistan reiterated its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations and reaffirms its commitment for continued efforts and cooperation for eliminating this menace.

 

